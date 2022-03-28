LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Academy is launching a formal investigation into the moment that overshadowed a celebration of the best work in Hollywood at the Oscars Sunday night.

Will Smith made his first appearance on stage when he slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, mocking her shaved head.

Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss, and the incident is bringing it to the forefront.

“I don’t condone it, but I understand,” said dermatologist Dr. Candace Thornton Spann. “50% of women will experience some sort of alopecia by the time they are 50 years old. Regardless of the type of alopecia, it’s emotionally devastating.”

Dr. Spann said that most women don’t notice the problem until they’ve lost 50% of their hair, which she said can be caused by several factors.

“It can be a vitamin deficiency, crest styling, styling practices, hormonal fluctuations, childbirth, stress, or COVID,” she said. “There are so many issues, there are so many things that can affect hair growth and there is something you can do about it.”

Spann said both women and men are impacted by hair loss, and her office is getting a large number of patients suffering from post-COVID hair loss.

“It’s called telogen effluvium, and we can help with that. It’s just a matter of seeking help for that instead of stressing about it at home, because stress makes hair loss worse.”

Spann noted that our hair is an important element of who we are that at many times is overlooked, but now is front and center.

“What Will was doing was defending Jada, and what was supposed to be a harmless joke was clearly upsetting,” she continued.

Dr. Spann mentioned that it’s important to get an alopecia diagnosis from a certified dermatologist, because there are many types of alopecia, and simple things like steroids and vitamins can be a great solution.