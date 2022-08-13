LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough, made a surprise visit on Saturday morning to the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre.

Hough made his appearence at the teen and senior ballet class taught by Don Bellamy. During the class, he danced with the students and spent some time talking with them and answering questions about becoming a professional dancer.

The Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre is currently in the second week of its August session, which is part of their preparation for the new season beginning Aug. 29.

Hough is a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee for Best Choreography.