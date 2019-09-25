Deputy U.S. Marshal shoots dog after it allegedly attacked neighbor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Deputy U.S. Marshal shot and killed a dog in the northwest Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal’s office, the deputy, who’s assigned to the District of Nevada, heard a woman screaming in the area of North Hualapai Way and Clark County 215 around 6:30 a.m. So he went to check it out.

Officials say when the deputy marshal approached the residence, he saw his neighbor being viciously attacked by a pit bull dog. The deputy marshal shot the dog twice in an attempt to stop the attack.

The dog limped across the road and collapsed and died. Metro Police responded to the scene, and an ambulance was called to take the woman to the hospital.

It turns out the woman had been exercising in her garage with the door open when the unrestrained pit bull came into the garage and attacked the leashed family dog. When she tried to intervene and separate the dogs the pit bull turned around and attacked her.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for multiple dog bites. There’s no word on her condition.

No other information was released.