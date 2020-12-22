Deputy expected to recover after gunshot to face during traffic stop

GARDNERVILLE — Authorities say a northern Nevada sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a gunshot to the face and a parolee from California and a woman who was with him are jailed on felony charges after a shootout during a traffic stop in Gardnerville.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said Monday that Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. John Lenz is expected to recover.

His alleged assailant, Nicholas Berreman, was treated for a hand wound and jailed in Carson City along with Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.

Both are from Markleeville, California, where Berreman had been sought on a parole violation. Neither had a lawyer immediately appointed to their defense.