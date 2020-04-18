Deputy City Marshals searching for Alyn Beck Memorial Park vandals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Deputy City Marshals are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the destruction of approximately 25 trees at Alyn Beck Memorial Park. Officials found the damage during a property check at the park on Thursday.

Some of the trees were snapped from their base, while others were sawed off and left on the ground. The trees are valued at $2,200 each, totaling $55,000 for all 25.

Alyn Beck Memorial Park was open on January 31, 2020, in honor of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who was ambushed and fatally wounded while on duty on June 8, 2014.

Criminal investigators with the city of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 702.229.3223.