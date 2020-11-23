Deputy City Marshals ask public for help identifying burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly stole credit cards from a vehicle parked at Lorenzi Park.

On Sept. 12, 2020, the suspect stole the credit cards from the vehicle and then used them at various stories to purchase more than $1,000 in prepaid gift cards.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspect:

The suspect was last seen in a white BMW with front-end damage and a yellow New Mexico license plate, according to criminal investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (702) 229-3223.