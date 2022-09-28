NCSO Deputies arrest 4 juveniles ranging in age from 14-16 with firearms at Fall Festival. (Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four juveniles at the Pahrump Fall Festival last Friday.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy David Boruchowitz, on Friday, Nov. 23 deputies patrolling the festival were told about a juvenile who had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun.

When deputies found the juvenile that was reported in the carnival area. The juvenile and three others ran from deputies.

During a short chase, deputies said the juveniles dumped backpacks with the deputies found. Deputies caught up with and arrested the four juveniles.

Inside the backpacks were three guns with serial numbers removed and drugs.

Deputies notified juvenile probation officers which then booked the teens aged 14 to 16 into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.