Department of Parks and Recreation hosts grand opening for new Sunset Park playground, shade structure

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a grand opening for a new Sunset Park playground and shade structure on Nov. 10. The newest amenities were celebrated with a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Commissioner Gibson opened the ceremony by speaking about the parks’ history and many amenities, followed by what the community could expect to enjoy at the newly updated park.

Sunset Park is one of the largest parks in Las Vegas, located near McCarran International Airport in the southeast part of the valley at 2601 East Sunset Road.

Construction of the barn-type playground structure was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was completed “just in time for winter,” said Mindy Meyers, Recreation Manager, Clark County Parks and Recreation.

