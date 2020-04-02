Department of Justice makes nearly $11.6M available to Nevada to help public safety agencies during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: The Justice Department seal is seen on the lectern during a Hate Crimes Subcommittee summit on June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. The meeting gave stakeholders the opportunity to offer imput to the committee before it makes its recommendations to the attorney general on what the Department of Justice can do to improve reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. Nearly $11.6 million of that money is available to Nevada.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local, and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich stated: “The Office of Justice has made over $7.3 million available to the Nevada Department of Public Safety to distribute throughout the state. Another nearly $4.2 million is available to Nevada municipal, county, and tribal agencies to be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, and other related activities. I encourage our partners to apply for this emergency funding, which will provide critical support as they tirelessly work to ensure public safety during this unprecedented time.”

Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, please visit here. For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, please visit here.