LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Homeland Security has raised the security rating for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix to Level Two, according to Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus. That means additional security support during the upcoming race weekend.

Titus said she pushed to increase the rating from Level 3 to Level 2 for the past year.

“This is welcome news for local law enforcement, businesses, and tourism leaders who have worked to make this upcoming event successful,” Rep. Titus said. “It’s critical that we have this increased security support for the benefit of our community and the safety of race attendees and participants.”

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 16 to 18, and the 50-lap race will take place in the resort corridor on a 3.8-mile track. A portion of that track, just over one mile, will be on Las Vegas Boulevard, one of the most famous streets in the world. It’s expected the event will draw more than 100,000 fans to Las Vegas. The paving work is nearly done, and the finishing touches are being put on the grandstands.

At an event in August, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, “The threat is huge” because the race has a big footprint and encompasses so much of the tourist corridor.

“F1 is, quite frankly, a nightmare for me,” he said.

The state has already approved $331,000 to cover costs for the Nevada National Guard to provide supplemental security and emergency triage services to Clark County during the race.

The Department of Homeland Security has five levels of security ratings for special high-profile events, with Level One being the highest and five the lowest. Level Two is defined as a “significant event with national and/or international importance that may require some level of federal interagency support.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security fact sheet, assistance can include explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments, venue screening and field intelligence teams, and air security and tactical operations support.