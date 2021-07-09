Department of Energy agrees to $65K Nevada settlement over radioactive waste

RENO, Nev. — The U.S. Energy Department has agreed to pay Nevada $65,000 as reimbursement for costs incurred after the government mislabeled and mischaracterized low-level radioactive waste that was shipped to a site north of Las Vegas for more than five years.

The settlement agreement announced Thursday also certifies numerous changes have been made to prevent unapproved waste from being shipped to the Nevada National Security Site.

The Energy Department notified Nevada in July 2019 that 33 package of unapproved waste were sent to the site from 2013-18 from another DOE site in Tennessee.

The waste was unrelated to weapons-grade plutonium DOE secretly trucked to the same site in 2018.