DentaQuest donates $10K to provide dental care for children in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DentaQuest is stepping in to help one nonprofit give back to kids in need. Future Smiles has received $10,000 from DentaQuest to help children with critical dental needs who lack access to dental care.

With this money, a full-time dentist will be able to serve 50-70 Las Vegas valley kids. The kids who will be helped are those with specialty needs, such as untreated cavities, root canals and crowns.

The students will be treated in their in their schools, as this donation will support dentists meeting them there.

Recent data from Future Smiles shows 7 in 10 Southern Nevada children have tooth decay and 4 in 10 report having tooth pain.

“The cost of a root canal and crown can be as high as $1,000 and some of our patients need multiple,” said Terri Chandler, founder and executive director of Future Smiles. “We’re grateful for DentaQuest’s support funding these critical services.”