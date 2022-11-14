LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants

He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it.

Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like a GPS system to guide dental implants into the proper placement. With Yomi, implant procedures can be done in one sitting instead of weeks.

Meet Yomi, the first dental robotic system cleared by the FDA, is used at Discovery Dental. (KLAS)

There is also less pain and downtime for the patient. Insurance companies that cover implants also cover them if Yomi is used.