Denny’s grand opening in North Las Vegas, chance to win prizes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Denny’s will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest North Las Vegas location on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The celebration will be attended by Councilman Isaac Barron, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, and President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Peter Guzman.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 guests to dine in the restaurant will win free coffee for a month.

From Saturday to Wednesday, Denny’s will also offer exclusive deals on popular menu items for $2.99, $4.99, and $6.99 throughout the grand opening. Within those days, guests will also be able to participate in spinning the Prize Wheel for a chance to win coupons, merchandise, and season tickets to the Las Vegas Lights FC games.

The ceremony will take place at 2310 E Lake Mead Blvd, and is open to the public.