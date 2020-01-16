DENIED: Judge kept Amy Fleming bail at 500k; son’s body never found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman charged with killing her 3-year-old son more than 30 years ago was back in court this morning. Amy Fleming asked a judge to lower her bail. Her request was denied.

8 News NOW Reporter Hector Mejia was in court.

When the judge made his decision he kept it brief and said he just saw no reason to change the bail that was previously set.

Amy Fleming appeared with the hands shackled in a Las Vegas courtroom this morning.

She faces a charge of murder for her 3-year-old son’s disappearance. Her attorney Nicholas Woold-ridge argued a $500,000 bail was too high given that a body has not been found.

The judge said $200,000 was an amount Fleming was able to pay, but the just denied his request.

This case goes back to the late 80s. 3-year old Francillion Pierre was reported missing from a North Las Vegas swap meet back in 1986.

The boy was never found.

Fleming and her then-boyfriend, Lee Luster, then moved to Florida. Prosecutors claim they now have evidence proving Fleming played a role in her son’s death.

It allegedly includes jail letters sent from Fleming to Luster.

Detectives say they show admissions of guilt.

Fleming’s attorney is questioning the evidence presented so far and reiterated the absence of a body.

“Since the last time we were here, one of the things that the state did was they did a thermal imaging of the entire backyard of their prior residence. Nothing was found. No bones, no nothing, still no body,” said Nicholas Wooldridge, Amy Fleming’s Defense.

The couple faced prior child abuse charges before the boy’s disappearance. Fleming has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge that was filed last year.

Fleming’s trial is expected to begin in November of 2020.