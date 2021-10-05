Denied for 75 years, 98-year-old WWII vet will get Purple Heart medal Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 98-year-old World War II veteran who was wounded by shrapnel during the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach will receive a Purple Heart medal at Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting.

Pfc. Onofrio “No-No” Zicari will receive the honor after being denied for more than 75 years.

Documentation of his injuries was a sticking point because the medic who initially treated Zicari died on the battlefield.

Onofrio was wounded June 6, 1944, and will be officially presented his Purple Heart by a U.S. Army representative at the council meeting. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving with the U.S. military.

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will name Zicari the city’s October 2021 Citizen of the Month.

The honor will be given at the Oct. 6 City Council meeting set to begin following the 8:30 a.m. Redevelopment Agency Meeting in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 495 S. Main St.