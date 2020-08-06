Denial letter causes confusion for many PUA claimants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds, if not thousands, who have filed for unemployment benefits say their problems got worse today. People have been taking to Facebook about what they are calling a mass denial of claims that took place.

We were hoping Gov. Steve Sisolak would address a few issues today, such as the denial letters many received and the missing $600 payment, but he did not.

Now, many people say they are left more frustrated than hopeful.

“We are trying to be understanding, but I have two kids to feed,” said Anna Cedro.

Emotions are running high for the thousands who are waiting on unemployment benefits.

“I don’t know who is going to take my house first, the mortgage company or the HOA.”

Cedro says she was one of many who got the claim denial letter on Thursday.

“It said the reason why I am denied for PUA because I am eligible for another unemployment program,” she explained. “But, I am not eligible for another program because unemployment says I am not eligible.”

The letter went out Aug. 6 but is dated for Aug. 7. 8 News Now came across several people who go the same letter, and so did Cedro.

“There is hundreds of people that are just now starting to post on the unemployment Facebook support group that are saying the same thing.”

Cedro says many are in the same boat as her, not knowing what to do.

Another problem still lingering is the missing $600 payment that was supposed to go out weeks ago.

“Mad, angry, frustrated,” expressed Derrick Fitch.

After a glitch in the system, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said last Friday it would be out soon. But while some got it, many did not.

Fitch checks for that missing payment daily.

“I don’t like going to check no more because it disappointing when you keep checking it, and it is not there,” he said. “It just frustrates you even more.

We did reach out to DETR today regarding these issues. We have yet to hear back.

Typically, the department holds their press conference on Fridays. We are hoping they will address these problems.