Demonstrators gather in downtown Las Vegas to call for justice in Breonna Taylor case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is one of many other cities joining Louisville in the call for justice. Groups gathered near the Container Park downtown before moving along Fremont Street.

Our crew saw at least 100 to 200 people taking part in Wednesday night’s demonstrations, taking their impassioned pleas to our local streets.

The group stopped traffic several times, first here at Fremont and Fourth; that is when our crew saw some violence.

Metro police and city marshals made several arrests. They tackled one man after he ran towards them.

Demonstrators then moved down to Fremont and Las Vegas Boulevard, where they blocked traffic again, then moved to march down Fremont Street.

Protesters are now moving down Fremont Street, blocking traffic in each direction. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/r1rDL2XYp0 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 24, 2020

Those our crew spoke with Wednesday night say they are doing all this to send what they call an important message:

“It just shows that we are united; we are in solidarity with each other,” said Desiree Smith. “We are not asking for justice no more. We are demanding it. It isn’t this oh we need to pass this bill, no. We want to dismantle and defund the whole system.“

“Las Vegas represents the rest of the country if not the rest of the world, so it is very important for Las Vegas to show up for Louisville, for Denver, for where I am from, Casper, Wyoming,” added Cam Jennings.

Several people were detained. Our crew saw at least three people in handcuffs.

Responding officers only intervened when protesters were blocking roadways, though the police presence was heavy through the downtown area.