Demonstrators flock to Fremont Street to protest City of Las Vegas’ homeless ordinances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of people flocked to the Fremont Street Experience Monday night to protest two new ordinances that will affect the homeless community. The laws were passed in November and this month by the Las Vegas City Council.

Both ordinances ban people from sleeping or camping on local city streets and sidewalks when shelter beds are available to them.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says the goal when the enforcement starts on Feb. 1 is to help homeless people get off the street while connecting them with the right resources.

However, people who oppose the ordinance say the action is wrong, which is why they’re pushing for different solutions.

A total of 12 protesters were arrested Monday night. 8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna has more on what happened at the event.