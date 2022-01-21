Demolition work to continue on U.S. 95 bridge following partial collapse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Planned demolition of the U.S 95 bridge near Eastern Avenue continued Friday, following an injury to a construction worker.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, a highway worker was injured Thursday afternoon when a girder unexpectedly collapsed during the removal process.

The worker was treated and released from a local hospital on Thursday afternoon. His injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Credit: Nevada Department of Transportation

Credit: Nevada Department of Transportation

Credit: Nevada Department of Transportation

Credit: Nevada Department of Transportation

“Safety is NDOT’s top priority, and we are working with safety officials to ensure this incident is investigated thoroughly,” a spokesperson for NDOT, Justin Hopkins, said.

The road is scheduled to reopen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 26.