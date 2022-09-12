LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The demolition of Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson has started. Those properties, as well as Fiesta Rancho, are all slated to be demolished.

The properties which are owned by Station Casinos never reopened following the state-ordered closure at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Station Casinos plans to sell the properties.

When Station Casinos announced the demolition in a released statement, it said:

“This action will enable the Company to continue reinvesting in our open properties and move more quickly to develop and deliver the next generation of Station Casinos resorts to the residents and visitors of North Las Vegas, Henderson, and the rest of the Las Vegas valley. This strategic focus will create new and exciting amenities for our customers and job opportunities for our valued Team Members and the community.” Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos (July 15, 2022)

Station announced a few weeks ago that it also plans to close the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall hotel-casino so it can redevelop that site for a new resort.

Station Casinos is in the process of building a new resort called Durango near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.

VIDEO: Below you can watch video of some of the demolition of Texas Station.