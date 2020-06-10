Democrats slam Nevada Secretary of State as long lines plague voting sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — William McCurdy II, chairman or the Nevada State Democratic Party, used long lines at Clark County polling locations as an opportunity to criticize Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Tuesday night.

“As predicted, despite the Secretary of State moving Nevada’s primary to an all-mail election, many Nevada voters still participated in person. Hours-long wait times to cast a vote is exactly why NV Dems and our partner groups sued the state to improve voting by mail, allow for voter assistance, and expand the number of in-person polling locations.”

8NewsNow reporters found several long lines around the valley.

Here are more images of people waiting in this long line to cast their in-person votes for the Nevada Primary in #LasVegas. A couple of voters we just talked to say they're tired — but that it's worth it to make their voices heard!

“Had the Secretary of State gotten her way and Clark County voters were limited to just a single polling location, these wait times would have been even longer than the ones we’re seeing now,” McCurdy said.

McCurdy emphasized Democrats’ commitment to making an all-mail ballot work.

“It is imperative the state offer an adequate amount of hygienic, well-organized polling locations and we will continue fighting for these improvements to prevent a repeat in November should we find ourselves under the same circumstances.”