Democrats rally voters at ‘First in the West’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a dozen Democrats running for president spoke on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. They attended the Nevada Democratic party‘s “First in the West” event inside the Bellagio to make their case to win Nevada’s vote in the presidential election.

The Democratic presidential candidates speaking tonight are now on the stage. Supporters of each campaign are chanting their candidate’s name. @8NewsNow #8NN #PoliticsNOW pic.twitter.com/uCVolgnlg2 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) November 18, 2019

Voters in the Silver State have just three months until the Nevada caucus, which will be the first state in the West to hold a caucus.

Democratic presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Michael Bennet, Congressman John Delaney, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang were all in attendance vying for victory.

“Our next president is in this building tonight. Yes they are!” Governor Steve Sisolak, who also attended the event, said.

The latest CBS poll has former Vice President Biden as the frontrunner in Nevada, polling at 33 percent. At ‘First in the West,’ Biden touted his experience and electibility.

“The risk of nominating someone who wouldn’t beat Trump is a nation and a world that our children and grandkids won’t want to live in. I can beat Trump!” the presidential candidate said.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been rising in the polls. In a one-on-one interview, he told 8 News Now Orko Manna that he is prioritizing Nevada, and increasing his staff across the state.

“Nevada’s got a key role in deciding who the nominee is going to be, and I also welcome campaiging here, because this is a state who’s diversity really reflects the future of this country,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro also spoke with Orko Manna one-on-one. He says despite low poll numbers, he will continue to fight hard to win in the Silver State.

“As we get closer to the Nevada caucus and people have a chance to really hunker down and evaluate, think about the candidates, a lot of folks who haven’t made up their minds are going to come in our direction,” Castro said.

Huge applause for @SenatorReid as he heads on stage, following a video tribute to him. He’s credited for bringing the caucus to Nevada and spearheading Democratic efforts in the state. The crowd is chanting, “Harry! Harry! Harry!” @8NewsNow #8NN #PoliticsNOW pic.twitter.com/8EN2VYMRmv — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) November 18, 2019

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who is credited for bringing the caucus to Nevada, also made an appearance at First in the West.

Regardless of the candidate, one message was clear at the event, democrats have to vote if they want to win the 2020 presidential election.

“We vote, we win! We vote, we win! We vote, we win!” Gov. Sisolak said.