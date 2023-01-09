LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV official with experience in city and county politics has been recommended to fill the vacant Nevada Assembly District 10 seat.

Democrat Sabra Smith Newby was recommended Monday to replace Rochelle Nguyen, who has been appointed to a vacant seat in the Nevada Senate. The recommendation was made by Assembly Democrats in a letter submitted to the Clark County Commission, which will vote on the matter.

District 10 is home to about 65,000 people, covering an area just west of Interstate 15 that includes the medical district, Springs Preserve, the College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus and areas along Sahara Avenue extending to Buffalo Drive on the west. The borders of the district are shown below:

“Newby has been a resident of Assembly District 10 for almost 40 years and currently serves as Vice President of Government and Community Affairs for UNLV,” according to a news release from Lionel Villalobos, executive director of the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus. “Before her time at UNLV, she served as city manager for Reno and spent over a decade working for Clark County.”

Newby’s profile on UNLV’s website indicates she holds a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be recommended for the Assembly District 10 appointment,” Newby said. “I look forward to representing an area of Las Vegas I have lived in for nearly my entire life. I am excited about bringing my experience to the Assembly to work on legislation that will move the Silver State forward.”

“We are thrilled to recommend Sabra for the appointment to Assembly District 10,” Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said. “Her reputation as intelligent, thoughtful, and hard working is well deserved and will be on full display during the upcoming session. In addition, she has a decades-long history in the district and will bring immense legislative and policy experience to the Assembly, to the benefit of all Nevadans.”

Nguyen took over the State Senate District 3 seat, which was vacated by Chris Brooks.

The Legislature convenes on Feb. 6.