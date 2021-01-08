Democrats call for Nevada Republican Annie Black to resign Assembly seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrats are calling for Nevada Assemblywoman-elect Annie Black to immediately resign after identifying her as one of at least 13 Republican state lawmakers who were at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Black told 8NewsNow on Thursday that she was far away from the group that swarmed the Capitol.

She acknowledged she attended the “Stop the Steal” demonstration, but said: “… Thanks to a small contingent of boneheads, who accomplished nothing more than undermining the 99% of us who were there for the sole purpose of shining the light on real problems with how the 2020 elections were conducted, things went tragically wrong.”

Related Content Incoming Nevada assemblywoman details chaos outside Capitol

Black is set to be sworn in on Feb. 1 when the 2021 Nevada Legislature convenes in Carson City.

She was named in a list of 13 state lawmakers released by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) on Friday:

Rep. Justin Hill (MO)

Sen. Amanda Chase (VA)

Sen. Doug Mastriano (PA)

Rep. Matt Maddock (MI)

Del. Derrick Evans (WV)

Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver (TN)

Assemblywoman Annie Black (NV)

Rep. David Eastman (AK)

Rep. Mark Finchem (AZ)

Rep. Chris Miller (IL)

Outgoing Rep. Anthony Kern (AZ)

Outgoing Rep. Vernon Jones (GA)

Former Rep. Rick Saccone (PA)

“There is blood on the ground at Capitol Hill and Republicans have nothing to say about tehir own elected officials who cheered on th erioters,” said DLCC President Jessica Post.

“There must be consequences for these shameful actions. We have videos of Republican state legislators trespassing in the Capitol and encouraging the crowd outside. They must resign or be expelled from their offices, and their leaders need to apologize to the American people for the Republican Party’s role in violently attacking our democracy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.