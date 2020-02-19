Democratic presidential hopefuls, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg share their campaign message with students at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the campaign trail to UNLV Tuesday. However, both men had different ways of spreading their message days ahead of the Nevada Caucus.

Sen. Sanders attracted hundreds to a rally in the middle of campus, while South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg participated in a forum.

“We will defeat the most dangerous president in the history of America,” Sanders said.

After coming out on top in New Hampshire, Sanders is hoping to continue his success in the state of Nevada.

At his rally, he discussed how his plans would benefit students.

“In 2020, what it means to me is we make public colleges and universities tuition-free,” Sen. Sanders said.

Sanders ran into a bit of hurdle last week when the powerful Culinary Union Local 226 came out against his ‘Medicare For All Plan.’

But Sanders’ supporters aren’t worried saying they think he will still do well.

“I think he has a really good chance here at actually promoting his socialist viewpoints and actually getting voters out here,” said Rim Ghebremeskel, UNLV student.

At UNLV’s School of Law, which was just yards away from Sanders’ rally, Mayor Buttigieg attended a packed forum. The Black Law Students Association invited him.

“We brought Pete Buttigieg here to talk about his candidacy and his reform for criminal justice and immigration,” said Jazmine Thompson, Black Law Students Association. “I think students sometimes don’t give enough attention to how much their vote truly does matter.”

Organizers say they invited Buttigieg so that students can learn more about his campaign.

“Honestly, I am still trying to figure it out,” said Madeleine Coles, student.

Some undecided students came to the forum in search of answers for which candidate they should choose.

“Out of the Democratic candidates, I don’t have like a super clear winner in my mind right now,” Coles said.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders will participate in Wednesday’s debate before attending more events in the state later this week.