Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg and Biden expected to stump in Nevada this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Democratic presidential candidates will campaign in Las Vegas this weekend. On Saturday morning, former South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg, will attend a town hall with the culinary union and bartenders union in the morning.

Buttigieg will also be at a ‘First In The West’ rally Saturday afternoon at Silverado High School. This weekend will be Buttigieg’s 9th visit to Nevada.

Democrat Joe Biden is kicking off a two-day campaign swing through Nevada. The former vice-president will start his campaigning in a neighborhood in Sparks where another ex-vice president rallied the GOP troops to their last presidential victory in Nevada on election eve in 2004.

Biden was vice president under President Obama. He plans a speech at 6 p.m. Friday at Sparks High School, where then-vice president Dick Cheney made an appearance the day before George W. Bush won re-election. It was the last time Republicans carried the state or Washoe County, which had been GOP for four decades.

Biden plans to also travel to Las Vegas on Saturday.