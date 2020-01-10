Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg and Biden expected to stump in Nevada this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Democratic presidential candidates will campaign in Las Vegas this weekend. On Saturday morning, former South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg, will attend a town hall with the culinary union and bartenders union in the morning.

Buttigieg will also be at a ‘First In The West’ rally Saturday afternoon at Silverado High School. This weekend will be Buttigieg’s 9th visit to Nevada.

Democrat Joe Biden is kicking off a two-day campaign swing through Nevada. The former vice-president will start his campaigning in a neighborhood in Sparks where another ex-vice president rallied the GOP troops to their last presidential victory in Nevada on election eve in 2004.

Biden was vice president under President Obama. He plans a speech at 6 p.m. Friday at Sparks High School, where then-vice president Dick Cheney made an appearance the day before George W. Bush won re-election. It was the last time Republicans carried the state or Washoe County, which had been GOP for four decades.

Biden plans to also travel to Las Vegas on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories