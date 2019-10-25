Democratic Presidential candidates Biden, Yang, and Castro announce campaign trips to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is a hot spot for presidential hopefuls; which is why a few of the Democratic candidates just announced they will be stopping in Las Vegas during their campaign trail in the next couple of weeks.
People’s Action and PLAN Action said Thursday that former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have agreed to participate in the Nevada Presidential People’s Forum in Las Vegas over the weekend.
At the forum, the candidates will face direct questions from people from across the region on mining, immigration, healthcare, housing, workers’ rights, and the climate crisis. People’s Action and PLAN Action are co-sponsoring the event that will be held at the East Las Vegas Community Center located at 250 N. Eastern Avenue on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Andrew Yang plans to hold three different town hall meetings on his trip to Las Vegas on the weekend of Oct. 25-26.
Vice President Joe Biden, announced that he will travel to the West Coast for a four-day campaign effort November 14-18 and plans to make a 2-day stop in Nevada November 16-18.