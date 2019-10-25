Democratic Presidential candidates Biden, Yang, and Castro announce campaign trips to Las Vegas

2020 presidential candidates Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, from left, Tom Steyer, co-founder of NextGen Climate Action Committee, Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Andrew Yang, founder of Venture for America, Beto O’Rourke, former Representative from Texas, Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), arrive on stage during the Democratic presidential candidate debate in Westerville, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The candidates meet for the fourth debate after an extraordinary series of events that has dramatically altered the race since the last forum in September. Photographer: Allison Farrand/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is a hot spot for presidential hopefuls; which is why a few of the Democratic candidates just announced they will be stopping in Las Vegas during their campaign trail in the next couple of weeks.

People’s Action and PLAN Action said Thursday that former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have agreed to participate in the Nevada Presidential People’s Forum in Las Vegas over the weekend.

At the forum, the candidates will face direct questions from people from across the region on mining, immigration, healthcare, housing, workers’ rights, and the climate crisis. People’s Action and PLAN Action are co-sponsoring the event that will be held at the East Las Vegas Community Center located at 250 N. Eastern Avenue on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Andrew Yang plans to hold three different town hall meetings on his trip to Las Vegas on the weekend of Oct. 25-26.

Vice President Joe Biden, announced that he will travel to the West Coast for a four-day campaign effort November 14-18 and plans to make a 2-day stop in Nevada November 16-18.