Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to culinary union in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential hopefuls continue to campaign in the valley, and the Nevada caucus is right around the corner. Businessman Tom Steyer spoke at a town hall at the local culinary union on Thursday.

In a one-on-one interview with 8 News Now, Steyer says he’ll hit President Trump where it hurts.

“We have to beat Trump,” Steyer said. “We know he’s running on the economy. I built a business over 30 years. I can get on the debate stage and show he’s a fake.”

Steyer says he will end the capital gains tax giveaway, implement a wealth tax and give 95% of Americans a 10% tax cut. Steyer also told 8 News Now he promises to expand healthcare coverage and tackle climate change.

“I believe our government is broken, and we’re going to have to take it back,” Steyer said.

The Culinary Union has hosted several town halls with other Democratic presidential candidates. They have yet to endorse someone, but plan to do so soon.

“Right now, we’re looking, we’re listening, and the most important part is that the members have the opportunity, and we know the issues affecting us,” said Geoconda Arguello-Kline, Secretary/Treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The Nevada caucus is on February 22nd.