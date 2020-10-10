Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in Las Vegas Friday, making his case to Nevada voters.

Biden stopped at a couple different events around town. Biden also spoke to 8 News Now in a one-on-one interview.

With just over three weeks until election day, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is doing everything he can to win Nevada’s vote.

He held a drive-in event Friday afternoon. Right before that, 8 News Now had the chance to ask him about the coronavirus, immigration and the Supreme Court.

“It’s been irresponsible,” Biden said. “People are hurting. They’re hurting badly.”

Biden slammed President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his handling of the economic fallout.

Thousands of Nevada businesses that were shut down for months are now struggling. In a one-on-one interview, Biden said, he will get the funds to those in need — something he says the president has failed to do.

Related Content One-on-One with Joe Biden during presidential campaign stop in Las Vegas

“There’s money there to make sure we should be providing extended unemployment benefits,” Biden said. “We should be making sure that those small businesses are going out of business have the ability to stay open.”

Biden addressed supporters at a socially distant drive-in event Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, he spoke to local Latino leaders.

8 News Now also asked Biden about immigration — a topic important to many Nevadans, particularly the Hispanic population. He says it’s high on his priority list.

“I’m going to, within the first 100 days of my presidency, send to the Senate floor and the House a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people,” Biden said.

8 News Now also asked Biden if he would expand the Supreme Court if Trump’s nominee is approved — a question he has dodged in recent weeks.

OM: “Do you support packing the court, adding more justices?”

JB: “It’s a legitimate question for you to ask.”

But we still didn’t get an answer.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Biden continued. “In the meantime, they should not be going forward with this vote.”

To watch the full one-on-one interview with Joe Biden, CLICK HERE.