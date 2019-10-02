Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visits the Healing Garden

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Healing Garden is known as a place where 1 October shooting survivors can go to seek solace, while others pay their respects. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders did just that Tuesday.

On the anniversary of 1 October, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the Vermont senator silently showed up to pay his respects to the lives lost that fateful day.

Later tonight around 10:05 p.m., Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read all 58 names of the people who died during the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017.

