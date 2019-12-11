Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to local culinary union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re about two months away from the Nevada caucus, and presidential hopefuls are continuing to campaign here in the Valley. Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to members of the local culinary union today about issues facing working people.

While the field of Democratic presidential candidates remains large, Sanders is hoping support from working families will put him on top. Sanders spoke to members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at a town hall in Las Vegas, vying for their vote.

The presidential hopeful emphasized his plan to fight for working Americans, which includes Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and guaranteeing equal pay for equal work. In a one-on-one interview with 8 News Now, Sanders said that’s just the start.

“I am a strong believer in the trade union movement,” he said. “We have a proposal that will double the number of people who are in unions, make it easier for workers to join unions.”

Sanders also touted the Green New Deal.

“We have the most comprehensive climate change proposal out there.”

Culinary union leaders have yet to endorse a candidate, which is why they’re hearing directly from the Democrats.

“We are going to continue to meet with the candidates, and that’s a very important process for us,” said union Secretary and Treasurer Geoconda Arguello-Kline, “and then we have to figure out to make a decision.”

Sanders said he thinks they’re going to have a strong coalition of working families, “black and white and Latino and Native American and Asian American.” He believes that kind of voter turnout will ensure his campaign defeats Trump.

Sanders also discussed the impeachment proceedings against President Trump with 8 News Now, as well as his chance of winning some of the early state races for president.

On Monday, he told supporters in Carson City he has an “excellent chance of winning in Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa.” He also took shots at President Trump and fellow candidates, saying those focused on working people’s best interests are in fact taking campaign contributions from billionaires wanting favors.