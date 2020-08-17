Democratic National Convention to feature NV leaders; event to take place entirely online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is the first day of the Democratic National Convention, where Joe Biden will formally accept the party’s nomination for president.

The Democratic National Convention was supposed to take place in-person in Milwaukee, but everything has shifted online in the wake of COVID-19. Still, the convention is taking place, and a few local leaders will have some time in the spotlight.

The convention kicks off Monday and will feature four nights of speakers. That includes U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto from Nevada, who will speak on night one and Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela.

All speakers will appear remotely and Joe Biden will accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

Nevada democrats are planning a series of online watch parties throughout the week and tell 8 News Now an upside to a virtual convention is that it’s more accessible to everyone.

“Our goal within the party is to make sure that we have as many Nevadan Democrats as possible participating and also it’s important for them to understand what’s exactly at stake in this election,” said William McCurdy II — Chairman of the Nevada State Democratic Party.

A trump campaign spokesperson told 8 News Now, “As the DNC convenes this week, Nevadans will see the far-left socialist policies that make Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the most extreme ticket in history. President Trump will continue to put America first.”

The Republican National Convention is set to take place next week.