Democratic leaders in Nevada pitch in at North Las Vegas food bank

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s politicians are highlighting families that have gone without food during the pandemic.

On Thursday, several prominent democrats gathered at the Macedonia Baptist Church in North Las Vegas for a food bank.

Food insecurity has risen during the pandemic.

Senator Jacky Rosen says seeing neighbors help each other lifts spirits.

“We are so lucky that our faith-based community, our churches, our mosques, our small businesses, everybody is pitching in to help their neighbors and friends, and in this time of incredible hardship for people,” Sen. Rosen said.

Nevada’s congressional delegation has been holding events around the valley all week. They are trying to get support for the new coronavirus relief bill.