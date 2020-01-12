Democratic candidates ramp up campaigns in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 presidential race has officially kicked into high gear. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, spoke to the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 Saturday morning, sharing how they’ll fight for working families.

“To lift people up with better wages, with better working conditions, and to follow the lead that you have established right here in Las Vegas and right here in Nevada,” said Buttigieg.

One major concern — healthcare. Buttigieg and Klobuchar each promised to stay away from “Medicare for all.”

“If you have fought for and earned a better plan then you ought to be able to keep it,” Buttigieg said.

“I would rather make the Affordable Care Act better,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar also touted her experience winning over moderates.

“We better not screw this up,” said Klobuchar. “We better remember that we have to have a candidate at the top of the ticket that can bring people with her.”

In a separate event Saturday afternoon at Rancho High School, former Vice President Joe Biden appealed to Latino voters, who are expected to be the largest minority voting bloc in 2020.

Biden, at the event hosted by civil engagement group “Mi Familia Vota” declared that Latinos will hold significant spots in his White House.

“I can assure you one thing: my cabinet, if I am elected, in my administration, will look like America,” Biden said. “We are who we are because we are a nation of immigrants.”

Biden also touched on plans to limit deportations, increase Pell Grant funds and help Puerto Rico.

The Nevada Caucus is on February 22nd.