LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County.

Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had 48.44%.

Friday’s results showed Lee winning by 123,263 votes to Becker’s 115,810 votes.

This marks what will be Lee’s third consecutive term in the House of Representatives.