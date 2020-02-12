Democrat Steyer campaigning across Nevada, 7 stops in 3 days

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer has launched a statewide bus tour in Nevada with seven campaign stops over three days from Reno to Las Vegas.

The California billionaire who has spent millions of dollars on television ads in Nevada ahead of the state’s presidential caucuses on Feb. 22 kicked off the tour Tuesday at a Mexican restaurant in rural Gardnerville. He planned a town hall at the National Automobile Museum in downtown Reno Tuesday night. He’s headed to al Fernley Wednesday morning and meeting with college students in Reno before an evening appearance in Carson City.

He’s scheduled two Las Vegas-area stops Thursday.