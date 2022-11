LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won re-election in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk.

The district represents areas within central Nevada, including northern Clark County, Nye, Lincoln, Mineral, Esmeralda, and White Pine counties.

Horsford won the seat by about 3 percentage points against Republican challenger Sam Peters.

Friday results showed Horsford winning by 110,331 votes to Peters’ 102,355 votes.