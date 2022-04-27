LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jason Frierson has been confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, according to a report from Washington D.C.

Frierson, whose nomination to the post had been held up Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, was nominated for the post in November by the President Joe Biden’s administration.

Frierson, a Democrat, is currently the Nevada Assembly Speaker. The appointment to the U.S. Attorney post is a four-year term.

A tweet by the SenateCloakroom account — which monitors U.S. Senate proceedings — indicates that Frierson was confirmed by voice vote.

Frierson will replace Christopher Chiou, who was designated interim U.S. Attorney when Nicholas A. Trutanich left the job after Biden took office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.