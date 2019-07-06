Democrat Cory Booker talking about criminal justice reform

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Presidential candidate and senator Cory Booker was in Las Vegas this week campaigning.

During a sit down interview, the Democrat told Politics Now that one of his main goals is criminal justice reform.

“That is what we should be stepping up for,” Booker said. “America takes on the touch challenges.”

“And one of the tough challenges we have is we are the land of the free, but one out of every 4 incarcerated people on earth is here in America. This state’s incarcerated population is growing. We only have 4 to 5 percent of the global population

Booker praised two new Nevada laws that let felons vote and seal criminal records of misdemeanor marijuana convictions.