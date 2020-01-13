Democrat Cory Booker ends presidential bid

FILE – In this June 1, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, waves before speaking during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(CBS) — New Jersey Senator Cory Booker suspended his presidential bid on Monday, acknowledging what has been apparent for months — that he isn’t building the support needed to win the Democratic nomination.

Booker, who will be participating in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, wrote in a Medium post published Monday morning that the best way to beat Trump at the ballot box in 2020 is “to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone.”

“I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year,” Booker wrote. “It’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.”

Booker launched his campaign last February and despite building a formidable ground operation in the early states, he could never break into the top tier, polling consistently in the single digits.

The former Newark mayor consistently lagged behind his competitors in fundraising, a point that Booker alluded to in his post. Booker also mentioned the looming Senate impeachment trial, which will make it difficult for him to campaign while the trial is underway.