Democracy Prep gets creative to celebrate Black History Month virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Schools across the Las Vegas valley are not letting virtual learning get in the way of celebrating Black History Month.

Democracy Prep Charter School is making sure its students realize the vast role of Black people in America. They’ve got a few weeks worth of planned virtual events that teachers are incorporating into their Black history lessons.

For example, there are videos from Brain Pop to talk about the Harlem Renaissance which led to the creation of the jazz musicians like Dizzy Gillespie and literary artists like Langston Hughes.

In a normal year, fifth grader Errol Foley told 8 News Now that the school usually hosts a living wax museum where students dress as historical figures and share information.

Foley says Black history is America’s history.

“It has a great impact. I get to know more about people. I get to have the experience what it was like being in their shoes. Civil right, Harlem Renaissance, motion and all that type of stuff. I look back on that and I get to be inspired. I get to know that I can change the world one day like those people,” Foley said.

Executive Director Adam John said inclusion and learning about diverse cultures is important. He wants students to hear about Black scientists, Black business men and women and Black doctors.

“The impression really is to help scholars understand the history of Black people in America runs deep and that we’ve really had an impact on a variety of industry in our country.”

Here are some helpful kid friendly resources to talk about Black History Month at home.