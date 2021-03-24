Demand, prices continue to rise as Las Vegas housing market reaches new heights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to buy a new home here in the valley it may not be the easiest thing to do. New home construction is in high demand.

The average price of a brand-new home is $405,000.

Experts say there are a number of reasons why new home prices are going up.

Greg Renfrow will soon close on a new Centennial Hills home in a KB Homes neighborhood.

“At the end of April, we will have a house,” Renfrow said. “I see a lot of people in the sales office looking through the models looking for their house.”

After having a tough time finding a resale home, he chose to build a new home. Right after he locked in his lot in the fall, he says the demand got a little crazy.

“I was there yesterday faxing over some paperwork for our mortgage people, our lender, and she had mentioned there is a pretty huge waitlist that they are actually doing a drawing for the people,” Renfrow said.

Waiting lists are becoming common.

In April of 2020 — at the beginning of the pandemic — there were about 60 new homes selling a week. So far in 2021, the average is 331 per week.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association CEO Nat Hodgson estimates at least half of the people buying are coming from California.

“Let’s not forget the demand from our west coast state California, they are flocking here in droves,” Hodgson said. “It is good but there is not enough good to go around.”

A shortage of appliances and lumber is causing prices to go up. Over the last 10 months, he says the cost of lumber is up 215 percent.

“That is unreal, that can mean anywhere between $24,000 and $35,000 dollars of increase,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson says he is optimisitc the market will continue to do well.

“Honestly can’t build a single house faster than we are building today,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson also says there isn’t a single area that is in more demand necessarily. He says buyers are going to neighborhoods where they can get into the quickest.