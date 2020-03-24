Demand for critical, essential products creates need for more workers; stores and restaurants hiring around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The demand for critical products has created an immediate need for businesses to staff more workers. Many companies are looking to hire on the spot, while others are altering their normal hiring practices.

Smith’s Food grocery store is one of the many companies looking to hire staff immediately. Applicants are urged to go into the store and speak with the manager directly.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of people to lose their jobs, but it has also created a spike in demand for critical products and services.

Along with Smith’s, companies currently hiring include Amazon, Walmart, UPS, FedEx, CVS, Albertson’s, La Bonita Supermarket, and Hungry Howie’s.

“Were actually training everyone to be cross-functional right now; it’s really been a lot of hands-on deck, so there’s been training in various roles in the store from just bagging groceries to getting the carts and sanitizing cars to stocking shelves to cashiering,” said Aubriana Martindale, Division Corporate Manager of Smith’s.

Smith’s says they are in a fortunate position and need to fill hundreds of jobs. The company is also giving part-time associates a $150 bonus and full-time workers a $300.