Demand for COVID-19 testing grows in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As COVID-19 infections spread across Southern Nevada there is a growing need for Coronavirus testing. However, many of the biggest test sites closed weeks ago, and some patients are finding appointments are not immediately available.

“It took me about four days to get something scheduled,” said Justin Mevs, who showed up to a testing site Thursday at CSN. “I am flying on Saturday, and they told me they don’t know if I will have my results by then because they were a little busy.”

Dr. Jonathan Baktari of E7 Health said the demand for rapid tests has prompted his clinics to get new tests.

“We rolled out about two or three months ago 12- to 24-hour testing,” said Baktari. “Monday we are rolling out two-hour PCR testing.”

PCR tests are a nose-swab test, which is considered to be the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19.

“I think the Delta variant makes the urgency of testing even more important because of how contagious,” said Baktari.

In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccinations and tests more convenient, a drive-thru clinic opened at UNLV this week and no appointments are needed. The vaccinations and testing will take place five nights a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday in the UNLV Stan Fulton parking lot. It’s located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, off Paradise Road.