LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As life slowly returns to normal for many families across the valley following the pandemic, many parents are headed back to the office. As a result, there is now a high demand for nannies and babysitters in the valley.

Jessica Peralta is a mother of four children all between the ages 5 and 11, and also a local business owner. She tells 8 News Now finding child care is hard these days.

“Yeah, it’s incredibly challenging. Many of the resources that we had pre-pandemic are no longer here or available, it’s a matter of, trying to do research and finding others in the community that you would entrust with your own kiddos,” Peralta added.

Sarah Cook is the owner of Nanny’s & Granny’s a 24-hour child care agency in Las Vegas and has been in service for 35 years, she tells 8 News Now times are changing.

“We are on the phones 24/7, the town is booming, people are ready to travel again, people are ready to get back to work,” Cook added. “Before, I probably did about 50% childcare and about 50% in my other placements. Right now we’re at about 80% childcare.”

Cook says her company specializes in childcare with specific screenings, licenses, and training. The cost for child care through her business is at $20 to $30 dollars an hour.

Anna Tolmach is the mother of a 2-year-old child and a newborn baby and with her hectic schedule, she says she is thankful for the full-time help Nanny’s & Granny’s has given her family.

“I’m not as exhausted and it’s just been game-changing,” she said.

Peralta says another option for working families in need of childcare is Sitter-sharing.

“So essentially, where a couple of families will pull together, they find a really wonderful babysitter or nanny that they can utilize, but they find a way to kind of divide up that resource,” Peralta said.

Nanny’s & Granny’s is hiring and provides part-time options as well.

The company also offers meal prep, cooking, cleaning, transportation, pet sitting, and elderly care.

