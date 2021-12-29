Demand for car rentals increases before New Year’s Eve weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases surge and weather conditions lead to nationwide flight cancellations, those traveling during the holidays might think driving would be the easier road, but this may not necessarily be the case.

Car rental owner Rob Williamson told 8 News Now’s Mary Jane Belleza that the demand for rental cars is growing larger than the supply, with many calls and online bookings coming through. According to Williamson, his rental agency on Sahara and Decatur is out of SUVs.

“It’s probably less than 30% of our entire fleet,” Williamson said.

Although the rental agency has other vehicles available for now, they may have to put the brakes on business soon.

“It’s difficult in a city like Las Vegas when we have New Year’s coming up to send our fleet to different cities because we do have our fleet utilized 100% here in the city for this weekend,” Williamson continued.

The agency tells 8 News Now that it’s best to book a car in advance if at all possible.

In Las Vegas, vehicles are available to rent this holiday weekend for prices ranging from $94 to $172 per day.