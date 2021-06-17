Demand for bikes surges as more people look for ways to get outdoors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to buy a bike this summer, you might be out of luck.

A pandemic-induced cycling boom has cleaned out supplies nationwide.

Bike stores say they’ve never seen a shortage like this.

The pandemic slowed down production at the same time that more people are trying to spend time outdoors.

“We’re seeing camp furniture, grills, coolers, hammocks, recreational tents all very strong,” said market researcher Matt Powell of the NDP group. “And then, of course, the cycling business has been outstanding.”

Electric bikes are also seeing a major spike in sales.