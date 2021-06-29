‘Delta’ variant sparks new COVID concerns, but health officials say vaccine works

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The troubling rise in the number of coronavirus infections is raising concerns we could slip back into new COVID restrictions.

It was four weeks ago today that Clark County dropped all of its rules regarding masks, social distancing, and capacity limits.

But officials say it’s clear the virus is still spreading in our community.

The biggest problem is the “Delta” variant of the coronavirus.

It now makes up almost 50% of new infections in Nevada.

It also spreads faster and easier than other types of the coronavirus.

Cases in Nevada are still much lower than in February, but the average rate of daily infections is up 90% in the past two weeks.

Clark County is the highest, with double the number of cases every day as at the start of June.

Doctors say your best defense is to get vaccinated, which is 95% effective at reducing transmission of the virus, including the Delta variant.

“That means that there are going to be people who are vaccinated who can still get a COVID infection,” according to Dr. Marc J. Kahn, Dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine.

“The good news is that if you’re vaccinated, the likelihood of having a serious COVID infection is markedly diminished,” Kahn said.

Yesterday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “redoubling” of vaccine efforts.

He promised more support for mobile vaccine units, and reassigning and deploying more health workers in a “get out the vaccine” effort.

And next week we kick off “Vax Nevada Days,” with $5 million in cash and prizes up for grabs.

That starts July 8th, so there’s still an opportunity to make an appointment and get a shot.