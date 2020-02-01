Delta to suspend flights from US to China beginning Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Delta is moving up its suspension of flights between the United States and China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The airline will now suspend flights beginning Sunday, Feb. 2.

Previously, Delta had announced suspension of flights to begin on Thursday, Feb. 6. The move follows a Department of Health and Human Services ban on U.S. to China travel to begin Sunday.

Delta joins fellow major carriers, American and United, in canceling flights in response to the global health crisis.

Delta expects its U.S. to China flights to remain suspended at least through April 30.